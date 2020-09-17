A 28-year-old man died in a traffic accident in Nadur on Thursday.

The police said the man, a Libyan who lived in Żebbuġ, Gozo, was riding a Kentoya that was involved in a collision with a King Long double-decker that was being driven by a 61-year-old man from Santa Luċija.

The accident happened in Triq ir-Rabat at 12.45pm.

A medical team gave the victim first aid on site and he was then transferred to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

He died some time later.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.