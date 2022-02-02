A 42-year-old motorcyclist from Gudja died on Wednesday morning after he was involved in a collision with a van in his hometown.

The man was on his Kawasaki Z300 which collided with a Ford Transit driven by the 62-year-old man from Qrendi. The accident happened at 10am in Tarxien Road.

The police said the motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team that arrived on site and was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Duty magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit was informed about the case. She appointed court experts to assist in the magisterial inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.