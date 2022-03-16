A 28-year-old motorcyclist from Luqa has died after a crash with another motorcycle on the Regional Road, Gzira, late on Tuesday.

The other motorcyclist, also 28, from Zebbug, suffered slight injuries.

The police said the incident happened at about 11pm as the motorcycles, both Suzuki GSXR600 were being driven towards Marsa.

Both riders fell off their bikes upon impact.

Ambulance crews assisted them both but one of them, identified as Andrea Alamango, succumbed to his injuries at Mater Dei Hospital. His sister was among those to post tributes on Facebook, writing: 'Rest easy dear brother, Until we meet again.'

A friend said Andrea made sure that people had a smile on their face whenever he saw someone stressed at work. "You left a mark on everyone around you Alamang and you will forever be deeply missed."

A police investigation and a magisterial inquiry are underway.

The latest fatality is the tenth on the roads this year, already one more than the total for all of last year.