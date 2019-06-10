A motorcyclist died in the early hours of Saturday morning after he lost control of his motorbike and smashed into a parked truck in Birkirkara.



Mark Bishop, a 41-year-old Gozitan from Sannat, was riding through Valley Road when he appeared to lose control of his Honda CB5000FA bike at around 4am.

He ended up crashing into a parked DAF truck that was parked along the side of the road.



Paramedics were quickly called in but the man died at the scene of the incident.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the case, with the police saying they are investigating further.