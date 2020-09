A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Xemxija.

The accident happened at about 6.30pm at the bottom of Xemxija Hill when the motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Land Rover.

The motorcyclist, a 46-year-old German, died on the scene. The Land Rover was being driven by a 36-year-old from Mellie─ža.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.