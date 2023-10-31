A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a traffic accident in Lija on Monday evening.
The police said the accident happened in Triq in-Naxxar at 7.40pm.
The victim, who is from Birżebbuġa, was riding a Piaggio that was involved in a collision with a Mazda Demio that was being driven by a 24-year-old man from Iklin and a Volvo XC40 that was being driven by a 36-year-old man from Żebbuġ.
The victim was give first aid by a medical team on site but was certified dead a few moments later.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
The victim's bike. Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force