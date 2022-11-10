A 32-year-old motorcyclist died in a traffic accident on Tower Road, Sliema, late on Wednesday.

The police said the victim, a man from Macedonia, was driving a motorcycle that was involved in collision with an Isuzu D-Max driven by a 29-year-old Syrian man resident Marsascala.

Another Macedonian man who was a passenger on the motorcycle was seriously injured.

The accident happened at 11pm.

Efforts to assist the victim on site proved futile.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.