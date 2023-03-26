A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Triq Ħal-Luqa, Paola, on Saturday at 8pm.

The police said in a statement the crash involved the 45-year-old motorcyclist from Ta' Xbiex, who was driving a Peugeot Tweet, and a 28-year-old man from Żabbar driving a Toyota Hilux.

Hours later, a Spanish teenager was grievously injured while riding an e-scooter on Triq Ġorġ Borġ Olivier in St Julian's.

The crash, at 5am, involved the 17-year-old and a 48-year-old man from Naxxar who was driving a Toyota Platz.

Police investigations are ongoing.