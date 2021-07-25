A 67-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life after he was injured in a traffic accident in Luqa on Sunday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħal-Farruġ at 4.30pm.
The victim, who is from Siġġiewi, lost control of the Malaguti Ciak he was riding and fell.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
