A 67-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life after he was injured in a traffic accident in Luqa on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħal-Farruġ at 4.30pm.

The victim, who is from Siġġiewi, lost control of the Malaguti Ciak he was riding and fell.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.