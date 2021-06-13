A 57-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life at Mater Dei Hospital after a traffic accident in Kirkop on Saturday.
The police said on Sunday the accident happened in Triq il-Mini ta’ Ħal Kirkop at 5.35pm.
The man, who lives in Tarxien, lost control of the Aprilia he was riding and fell.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site before he was transferred to hospital.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
