A 57-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life at Mater Dei Hospital after a traffic accident in Kirkop on Saturday.

The police said on Sunday the accident happened in Triq il-Mini ta’ Ħal Kirkop at 5.35pm.

The man, who lives in Tarxien, lost control of the Aprilia he was riding and fell.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site before he was transferred to hospital.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.