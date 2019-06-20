A motorcyclist, whose hopes of advancing in his army career were dashed after he was run over by a truck that ran a red light, has been awarded some €90,000 in damages.

Adrian Galea had been riding his motorbike along Rue D’Argens, Gżira at around 8.15am one May morning back in 2012, when he suddenly found himself trapped under a heavy truck, which had emerged onto the main road from Sliema Road, its driver ignoring the red lights.

The motorcyclist had been trapped under his bike, crushed under the truck - which was transporting stones - unable to break free.

Onlookers helped ease the heavy vehicle off him but once released, he realised that his leg was almost severed below the knee.

The man was rushed to hospital where the initial prognosis was bleak, with surgeons striving to save his badly injured leg from amputation.

After that fateful day, numerous medical interventions followed until the patient finally managed to get back on his feet with the help of a metal frame.

However, the pain persisted and he was never able to walk properly, needing more surgery and physiotherapy, not to mention the psychological damage caused by the ordeal.

Moreover, the man’s hopes of progressing through the army ranks were dashed owing to his injuries. All chances of promotion beyond the rank of bombardier, as well as overtime and overseas deployment fell out of reach.

The man instituted a civil action for damages against David Balzan, the truck driver, who argued that the action was time-barred.

Mr Balzan argued that his heavy load would not have allowed him to clock up any speed, adding that the motorcyclist had clearly taken risks which had contributed towards the accident.

However, the First Hall, Civil Court, presided over by Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff, concluded that the evidence showed that the incident had been caused through the negligence of the truck driver who had disregarded traffic regulations.

The accident “could have been avoided had the defendant used the prudence expected of every driver” especially when he knew his truck was carrying a heavy load which required a greater level of attention to transport, the court said.

In view of the applicant’s 30 per cent permanent disability, as medically certified, and considering that the victim was 39 years old when the accident happened, the Court liquidated damages at €91,580, payable by the truckdriver.

Lawyer Jason Grima assisted the applicant.