A 29-year old man from Attard was grievously injured in a collision in Mosta on Saturday morning.

Police said the man was driving a Hyosung Exiv motorcycle when it collided with an Audi sports car being driven by a 38-year old from Marsa at around 10.55am in Triq il-Kostituzzjoni.

The 29-year old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Police investigations are ongoing.