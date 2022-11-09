A man was grievously injured in a motorcycle crash in Mosta on Wednesday afternoon, the police said in a statement.

The victim, who is 38 and from Pakistan, was riding on Triq Durumblat at 12.45pm when he was involved in a collision with a Perodua Kelisa driven by a 21-year-old man who lives in Rabat.

A medical team was called to the site and gave the victim first aid before taking him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.

Doctors have certified his injuries as being of a grievous nature. A police investigation is under way.