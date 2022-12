A 25-year-old man sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Birkirkara on Thursday night.

The victim, a Nepalese national, was riding a motorbike when he was involved in a collision with a car, driven by a 35-year-old man from San ń†wann at 11pm.

He was given immediate assistance on the accident site in Valley Road before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police are investigating.