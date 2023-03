A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a crash on Triq Notabile, Birkirkara, on Sunday at 7.30am.

The police said in a statement the man - a 48-year-old Attard resident - was driving a Honda.

Photo: Malta Police Force

The other vehicle involved in the crash was a Suzuki Carry driven by a 77-year-old man from Balzan.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photo: Malta Police Force