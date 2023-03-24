A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a crash on Burmarrad road at 8am on Friday.
The police said in a statement the man, a 42-year-old from Żebbuġ, was driving a Triumph motorcycle. The other vehicle involved in the crash - a Peugeot Partner - was being driven by an 18-year-old from St Paul's Bay.
First aid was administered to the motorcyclist, who was then taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
