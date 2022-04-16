A 56-year old motoryclist was grievously injured in a crash in Naxxar on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the incident took place shortly before 12.45pm in Vjal il-Labour. The motorcyclist, a Hungarian national living in St Paul' Bay, was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 43-year old woman from Mosta.
The motorcyclist was hospitalised for further treatment.
The road was temporarily closed to traffic with police advising motorists to avoid the area.
A magisterial inquiry has been appointed and police investigations are ongoing.
