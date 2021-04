A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Naxxar on Friday.

The police said the incident took place at 10am on Vjal il-Labour.

The motorist, a 58-year-old Italian man from Naxxar, was driving a Kymco, while the other person involved in the crash, a 25-year-old man from Żabbar was driving a Citroen Berlingo.

Police investigations are ongoing.