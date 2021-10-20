A 42-year-old man was grievously injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in Qormi.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Ħammieri at 8am.

The victim, who is Italian and lives in Żebbuġ, was riding a Yamaha that was involved in a collision with an Isuzu Elf that was being driven by a 26-year-old man from Qormi.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.