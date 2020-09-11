A 37-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Tarxien.
The police said the accident happened in Triq tal-Barrani at 5.45am.
The victim, who is from Żejtun, was riding a Yamaha that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Corsa that was being driven by a 28-year-old man from Paola.
A medical team gave the victim first aid on site and then transferred him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
