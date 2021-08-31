A 64-year-old man from Għarb was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital on Monday after being grievously injured in a traffic accident.

In a statement, the police said the crash occurred at around 8.30am in Manwel Dimech Street, Victoria.

It involved the 64-year-old, who was driving a Honda motorcycle and a 37-year-old man from Xagħra, who was driving a Maruti Gypsy.

Doctors at the Gozo hospital certified the 64-year-old's condition as grievous.

The police said investigations are ongoing.