A 64-year-old man from Għarb was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital on Monday after being grievously injured in a traffic accident.
In a statement, the police said the crash occurred at around 8.30am in Manwel Dimech Street, Victoria.
It involved the 64-year-old, who was driving a Honda motorcycle and a 37-year-old man from Xagħra, who was driving a Maruti Gypsy.
Doctors at the Gozo hospital certified the 64-year-old's condition as grievous.
The police said investigations are ongoing.
