A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Monday in a traffic accident on Vjal l-Avjazzoni, Luqa.

The man, a 23-year-old from Mqabba, was driving a Honda motorbike at around 3.30pm. The other vehicle involved in the crash - a Citroen Berlingo - was driven by a 48-year-old Marsascala man.

Police investigations are ongoing.