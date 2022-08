A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a Mosta traffic accident early on Monday.

The police said in a statement its officers were called to Triq Burmarrad at 6.15am.

The crash involved a Suzuki Swift driven by a 46-year-old man from St Paul's Bay and a Honda motorbike driven by a Mellieħa resident of the same age.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.