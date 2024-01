A 24-year-old woman was grievously injured following a crash in Munxar, Gozo on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Triq il-Puniċi at around 12.00pm, according to a police statement.

The 24-year-old woman was driving a Yamaha Crypton when she was involved in a collision with a Nissan Qashqai driven by a 71-year-old man. Both drivers are Munxar residents.

The motorcyclist was provided first aid on site and rushed to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating the case.