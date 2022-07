A 76-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in St Julian's on Thursday.

The police said the accident, on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, involved the 76-year-old man from Ta' Xbiex, who was riding a Kymco and a 52-year-old man driving a Mazda.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.