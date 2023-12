A motorcyclist was on Thursday injured in a three-vehicle crash on Regional Road in Santa Venera at around 4.30pm.

The police said in a statement the man - a 30-year-old Indian national from Lija - was driving a Kymco Agility.

The other two vehicles involved in the crash - a Honda Fit and a Toyota Aygo - were being driven by a 31-year-old man from Marsa and a 26-year-old man from San Ġwann respectively.

Police investigations are ongoing.