A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Monday at 9.30am in a traffic accident on Triq San Girgor in Żejtun.

The police said in a statement the man, a 66-year-old from Żejtun, was riding a Yamaha motorbike. The other person involved in the crash - a 42-year-old from Cospicua - was driving a Toyota Dyna.

Police investigations are ongoing.