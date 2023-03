A 42-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Żabbar.

The police said in a statement they were alerted to the crash on Triq Villabate at 4pm.

The accident involved the man, from Marsascala, who was driving a Kymco AK 550 and a 36-year-old man from Żabbar who was driving a BMW 118D.

Police investigations are ongoing.