A motorcyclist was injured when he was hit by a car at St Paul's Bay bypass on Sunday.

The accident happened at about 11.15am. The victim, a 38-year-old man from Nepal was hospitalised.

The car allegedly involved in the accident did not stop.

The police are investigating.

In a separate accident, a 66-year old man from Sliema was injured when he slipped on the rocks while walking on Sunday morning.

The accident happened at Ġnejna bay.

He was assisted by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and hospitalised.