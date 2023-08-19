Updated 1.15pm with motorcyclist's condition

A motorcyclist ended up in hospital on Saturday morning after a car heading in the opposite direction crashed into him after it lurched out of control.

The crash occurred on Mosta’s Triq if-Difiża Ċivili, just past the Mosta Bridge, at around 8am.

A police spokesperson said initial indications are that a 68-year-old St Paul’s Bay man driving a Toyota lost control of his car and smashed into bollards separating the road from a cycling lane. The car then careened into the opposing lane of traffic, hitting a Ducati motorcycle that was being driven in the opposite direction.

The Ducati’s driver, a 41-year-old Irishman who lives in Mosta, was the unfortunate victim.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Police later said that he was grievously injured in the incident.