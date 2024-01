A motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital following a three-vehicle crash in a Santa Venera tunnel during rush hour.

The police said the crash was reported at around 5.20pm on the southbound lanes of Regional Road.

The lanes were temporarily closed to traffic, with a tailback being reported as far back as Gżira. One lane was reopened by 6pm.

A motorcycle and two cars were involved in the accident.

More to follow.