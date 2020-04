A 39-year-old man from Rabat was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Belt Valletta, Rabat, at 9am.

The man was riding a Kymco Agility 125 when he collided with a Tata Indica which was on the side of the road.

He was given first aid on-site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.