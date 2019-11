A biker has been left with serious injuries after a crash with a car in Paola during rush hour on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

Police say the accident happened at Triq Ħal Tarxien, Paola at 7am between the 56-year-old motorcyclist and the 44-year-old driver of a Peugeot car.

Investigations are ongoing.