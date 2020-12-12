A 60-year old man was hospitalised on Saturday after a traffic collision in Sliema.

Police said the incident took place at around 11am in Tower Road, Sliema, when the man, a Hungarian national, was involved in a crash between his motorcycle and a car driven by a 57-year old Gżira resident.

The motorcyclist was given first aid on site before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment for grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.