A 68-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised on Wednesday following a traffic accident in Attard. His condition is not yet known.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Notabile at 11.40am.
The man, who is from St Julian's, was riding a Yamaha that was involved in a collision with a Ford Ka that was being driven by a 38-year-old woman from Balzan.
The woman was not injured.
The police are investigating.
