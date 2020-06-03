A 68-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised on Wednesday following a traffic accident in Attard. His condition is not yet known.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Notabile at 11.40am.

The man, who is from St Julian's, was riding a Yamaha that was involved in a collision with a Ford Ka that was being driven by a 38-year-old woman from Balzan.

The woman was not injured.

The police are investigating.