A 31-year-old motorcyclist was grievously hurt on Saturday morning in a traffic collision in Birżebbuġa, the police said in a statement.

The victim, who is Finnish but lives in Mrieħel, was riding a KTM motorbike on Triq Għar Dalam when he was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 22-year-old from Għaxaq. The crash was reported to the police at 9.45am.

A medical team treated the victim on-site and took him to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police said an investigation is under way.