A motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance on Saturday afternoon following a collision on the outskirts of Attard.



The 43-year-old victim, who lives in Birżebbuġa, was rising a Yamaha motorbike on Triq tat-Torba at the time of the crash, which also involved a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 23-year-old man from Żejtun.



The police said the crash was reported at around 12pm and that a medical team dispatched to the site took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.



No information about his medical condition was available at the time of writing.

