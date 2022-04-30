A Birżebbuġa man was grievously hurt early on Saturday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass.
The incident happened at 3am with investigators believing the man lost control of his Kymco motorbike and fell onto the road.
A medical team was dispatched to the site and took him to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. His injuries have been certified as being grievous. A police investigation is under way.
