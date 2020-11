A 29-year-old woman was grievously injured on Tuesday morning when she lost control of her motorbike and skidded on a road in San Ġwann.



In a statement, police said it appeared the woman, who lives in Gżira, had lost control of her PGO Ligero while driving on Naxxar Road at around 8am.



The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. A police investigation is under way.

