A 55-year-old motorcyclist was grievously hurt late on Friday night when he skidded and fell in St Paul’s Bay.



The man, who lives in the seaside town, was driving a Honda NC750XA motorbike on Triq Burmarrad at around 12.30am when he crashed. The police said it appeared that he lost control of the vehicle and fell.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. A police investigation is under way.