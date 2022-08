A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with grievous injuries on Friday night after he fell off his motorbike in Valletta.

The man, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, lost control of his Piaggio bike on Great Siege Road, which takes motorists around the periphery of the capital city, at around 10.30pm.

A medical team was called to the site and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.