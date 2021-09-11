A motorcyclist who grievously hurt himself in a crash in the middle of the night has yet to be identified by authorities.

The victim, who is 29 years old, lost control of a Honda motorcycle while on Vjal Sir Paul Boffa in Paola at around 2am, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

He is believed to be foreign but his nationality has not yet been determined.

A medical team took him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.

Police are investigating further.