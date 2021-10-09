A motorcyclist was grievously hurt in a Friday evening collision in Birkirkara, the police said on Saturday morning.

The Suzuki DL650 rider, who is 38 and from Xagħra, was involved in a crash with a Renault Captur car being driven by a 27-year-old Fgura man. The collision happened on Triq Fleur De Lys at around 6pm.

A medical team was called to the site and took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.

A police investigation is under way.