A motorcyclist was grievously hurt in a Friday evening collision in Birkirkara, the police said on Saturday morning.
The Suzuki DL650 rider, who is 38 and from Xagħra, was involved in a crash with a Renault Captur car being driven by a 27-year-old Fgura man. The collision happened on Triq Fleur De Lys at around 6pm.
A medical team was called to the site and took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.
A police investigation is under way.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us