A motorist was grievously hurt in the middle of the night after he lost control of his motorbike and smashed into a crash barrier on the Coast Road.
The Piaggio Beverly rider, a 23-year-old Italian who lives in St Paul’s Bay, crashed while driving at around 2.15am.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police said they are investigating further.
