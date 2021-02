A 37-year-old man was hospitalised on Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Gżira, the police said.

The man, who is Italian, was riding a Kymco Xciting motorbike when he crashed on Triq Sir Patrick Stuart at around 8.30am.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where doctors certified his injuries as being of a grievous nature.

A police investigation is under way.