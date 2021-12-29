A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Lija on Tuesday evening.

The victim, an Italian 41-year-old man who lives in Birkirkara, was riding a Sym Symphony motorcycle on Triq il-Kbira when he was hit by another vehicle at around 7.30pm.

The other driver fled the scene, the police said.

A medical team administered first-aid to the victim and then rushed him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors have certified him as having been grievously injured in the crash.

A police investigation is under way.