A motorcyclist from Iklin was grievously injured on Friday evening in a crash in his hometown.The 25-year-old was riding a Kymco Agility motorbike on Triq il-Wied at 6.15pm when he lost control of the vehicle and fell off it.

He was given first-aid by a medical team that was dispatched to the site and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Police are investigating further.