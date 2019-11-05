A motorcyclist was grievously hurt on Tuesday afternoon in a traffic incident on Żebbuġ’s Mdina Road.
The rider, who is a 50-year-old Belgian man who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was involved in a collision with a Honda driven by a 27-year-old Naxxar man.
Police were called at around 3.45pm and quickly reached the scene.
Emergency nurses took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
A police investigation is under way.
