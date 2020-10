A 34-year-old motorcyclist was grievously hurt on Friday evening when he lost control of his motorbike while driving in Mġarr.



The biker, who is from Żabbar, lost control of the KTM 690SM motorbike he was driving on Triq Għajn Tuffieħa at around 7.30pm. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.



A police investigation is under way.

