A motorcyclist was grievously hurt on Friday afternoon in a traffic collision in Naxxar.



The 27-year-old man, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was riding a Honda motorcycle on Triq San Pawl when he was involved in a collision with a Nissan car being driven by a 34-year-old woman from Naxxar.



The incident was reported to the police at 5.30pm.



An ambulance was called to the site and rushed the victim to Mater Dei Hospital, where he is receiving treatment. A police investigation is under way.

